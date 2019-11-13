Kristen Bell, Jimmy Fallon perform Disney songs on 'Tonight Show'

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to perform some of the most famous Disney songs.

The pair kicked off the segment, titled The History of Disney Songs, with a rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio before launching into "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins.

Bell and Fallon also performed "Under the Sea" and "A Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid, "A Whole New World" from Aladdin while sitting on a magic carpet, "Remember Me" from Coco with skeletons appearing and new song "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, among many others.

Fallon and Bell ended things with "Let It Go" from the first Frozen as it started snowing.

Bell voices Anna in the Frozen series with the second film set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 22.