Ben Platt announces 'The Politician' Season 2 has started production

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Platt announced on Twitter Tuesday that production on Season 2 of his Netflix series The Politician has commenced.

"We back #season2," the actor said alongside a photo of a door sign with his character's name Payton written on it.

The Politician, from creator Ryan Murphy, premiered on Netflix in September. The show follows Platt as aspiring politician Payton Hobart. The series is planned to last five seasons with each season following Payton campaigning in a different election, from student body to U.S. president.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, January Jones, Benjamin Barrett, Bob Balaban and Laura Dreyfuss also starred in Season 1.

The first season ends with Payton becoming class president because his competition, Astrid, dropped out. Payton also does not get into Harvard. Payton eventually gets back on track and sets his sights on running for New York State Senate, but he will have to compete with Dede Standish (Light) and her chief-of-staff Hadassah Gold (Midler).

"It's Ben vs. Judith and Bette Midler," Murphy said about Season 2 to E! News.

"The stakes are high because it's for a New York race," he continued. "I really, really love it because it's about a lot of things, but it's just pure fun. To see those three in a scene will be great."