Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Ben Platt discussed on Today Wednesday his new Netflix series The Politician and why he is proud to take part in a series from creator Ryan Murphy.

"The liberal, very social, somewhat utopian world that he portrays is something that I'm really proud to be a part of," Platt said.

"A world where the queerness of the characters and the gender of the characters is just sort of part of the tapestry and it's kind of an assumed reality and doesn't need to be a focus of plot," he continued.

The Politician, which arrives on Netflix on Friday, follows Platt as aspiring politician Payton Hobart. The series is planned to last five seasons with each season following Payton campaigning in a different election, from student body to U.S. president.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer. January Jones, Benjamin Barrett, Bob Balaban and Laura Dreyfuss also star.

"It's wild," Platt said about the star-studded cast.