Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of Judith Light and Bette Midler in The Politician.

The streaming service released a new teaser for the series Sunday during the Emmy Awards. Light and Midler play Dede Standish and Hadassah Gold in the new Ryan Murphy comedy.

The teaser shows Dede (Light) and Hadassah (Midler) wearing red and yellow suits and blowing air kisses at each other. Midler's character is later seen in an office.

Netflix also posted a still of Light and Midler on Twitter.

First Look at Judith Light and Bette Midler in #ThePolitician pic.twitter.com/ZHDfve81yp— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 23, 2019

Netflix is keeping details about Light and Midler's characters under wraps. Midler had announced her and Light's casting in a tweet in March.

"#RyanMurphy gave the 'Diva Update' last night... Yes, Judith Light and I have joined the fantastic cast of 'The Politician' premiering on Netflix Sept 27," she wrote. "Great writing, great fun and great insight! See you on TV!"

The Politician premieres Friday on Netflix. The series stars Ben Platt as an aspiring politician, and also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch.