'90 Day Fiance' couple Loren, Alexei expecting first child

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé couple Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting their first child together.

The Season 3 stars said Tuesday on Instagram that they are "so excited" to be expecting a baby in the spring.

Loren shared a slideshow of photos of herself and Alexei standing on a balcony at sunset. The pictures show Alexei cradling and kissing Loren's baby bump.

"We're so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way! For those of you saying I'm pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring! #teambrovarnik #babybrov #May2020 #nextchapter #happilyeverafter," Loren captioned the post.

Alexei posted similar photos on his own account.

"Yes it's tru we are pregnant couldn't be more excited, I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY!!!" he wrote.

TLC, which airs 90 Day Fiancé, Season 5 star David Toborowsky and Bachelor in Paradise album Jared Haibon were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats to you both," Toborowsky told Alexei. "make sure you spoil her today. Spa day lol."

"Congratulations!!!!!!" Haibon added.

Loren and Alexei, who is originally from Ukraine, initially met in Israel. The couple appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC series following couples who have applied for a K-1 visa, and married in September 2015.