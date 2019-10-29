Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Christina Anstead is looking back on her early romance with her husband, Ant Anstead.

The 36-year-old television personality shared details about her relationship with Ant Anstead in an Instagram post Tuesday on their two-year anniversary as a couple.

Anstead said she was attending a wellness retreat in October 2017 when she asked her friend Clayton Jennings to pray for her. Jennings prayed for Anstead to find a loving and respectful man.

"The next day I woke up with a text from a friend of ours named Walter who had just met Ant and thought we were the perfect fit. 2 kids, similar career, just gone through a divorce and he was a really NICE guy," Anstead recalled. "Seemed too good to be true, but the timing of the Clayton call seemed like Fate was dealing me a lucky hand."

Anstead said Ant Anstead first called her Oct. 29, 2017, and took her on their first date just days later.

"We have literally been inseparable ever since," the star said. "I told my dad at a hockey game a week after we met that we were going to get married. He said 'well if you are saying it then you probably are.'"

"Now 2 years later - married with a wonderful blended family, careers we both love and beautiful baby boy," she added. "Life has a funny way of letting things fall into place when you least expect it."

Anstead previously told Fox News she had an "instant connection" with Ant Anstead when they spoke the first time on the phone.

"[We were] on the phone for two hours," she recalled. "We literally felt like we'd known each other forever."

Anstead and Ant Anstead married in December and welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in September. Anstead is also parent to daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, while Ant Anstead is parent to daughter Amelie and son Archie with his ex-wife."