Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough is going to be a mom of two.

The television personality, who turns 32 on Thursday, announced in a blog post Monday that she's expecting her second child with her husband, Kyle Bosworth.

"My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it's not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland, or a pasta clot from Italy. As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full," she wrote, referencing her family's recent trip to Europe.

Keough and Bosworth married in February 2014 and are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Decker Kate. Keough is due to give birth in April.

"I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason," she told her unborn child. "I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited."

Keough said Decker can't wait to welcome a baby sister or brother.

"She has your crib made up with a soft blanket and her favorite bunny 'Bun-Bun,'" she said of her daughter. "She's personally tested every single one of her old pacifiers to make sure they've met all quality control standards for your arrival. She's pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as your best friend in the entire universe."

Keough also acknowledged October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and shared a message of encouragement.

"Your light is coming. Don't give up," she said.

Keough is the daughter of Jeana Keough, who starred in Seasons 1-5 of Real Housewives of Orange County and appeared in Seasons 6, 7 and 10-12. Keough shared a family photo with Bosworth and Decker on her daughter's first day of school in August.

"Daddy took her to school belting 'We will rock you' by Queen as they rolled up to the drop-off line in the golf cart," she wrote. "She walked in and never looked back, like the little baby queen that she is. You will rock this, Decker."