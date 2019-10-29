Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Lucifer superfan Kelly Clarkson brought her mom and sister to visit the show's set ahead of Season 5.

The 37-year-old singer shared a video during Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring her mom, Jeanne Taylor, and her sister, Alyssa Clarkson.

Clarkson, Taylor and Alyssa Clarkson met Lucifer star Tom Ellis and other cast and crew ahead of the show's fifth and final season.

"There's such a cool redemption factor of the show," Clarkson said of Lucifer's story. "Everyone is savable. Everyone has faults and brokenness, and how you can work through that."

Taylor had nothing but praise for Ellis, who plays Lucifer, and the rest of the cast and crew. She said visiting the set was her favorite of the many amazing things she's done with Clarkson.

"The characters, the cast. Everybody was awesome. They were so friendly and down to earth," she said.

Ellis announced during Clarkson's visit that Season 5 will be split into two parts. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.

"Netflix is going to drop eight episodes. Then there's going to be a little break and they're going to drop another eight episodes," Ellis said.

Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Clarkson, her family and Ellis Monday on Twitter.

"I'm so excited about this show. Season 5 is going to be amazing," Clarkson says in the clip.

Lucifer initially aired for four seasons on Fox. The series co-stars Lauren German, Aimee Garcia, Rachael Harris and D.B. Woodside, and started production on Season 5 in September.