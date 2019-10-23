Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Adventure Time will return as a series of specials on HBO Max.

The streaming service announced in a press release Wednesday that Adventure Time: Distant Lands, four new specials based on the animated series Adventure Time, will premiere in 2020.

Adventure Time initially had a 10-season run on Cartoon Network from 2010 to 2018. The specials will follow the new adventures of Finn and Jake, voiced by Jeremy Shada and John DiMaggio in the original show.

"The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said. "The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say 'Slam-bam-in-a-can!'"

The first two specials, "BMO" and "Obsidian," will premiere in 2020, with "Wizard City" and Together Again" to follow.

"BMO" follows the robot BMO as he responds to a space emergency, while "Obsidian" follows Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they visit the Glass Kingdom to prevent a catastrophe. "Wizard City" focuses on Peppermint Butler, a Wizard School student, while "Together Again" follows Finn and Jake on the most important adventure of their lives.

"Adventure Time was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists," Cartoon Network Studios CCO Rob Sorcher said. "Producing Adventure Time: Distant Lands for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format."

Cartoon Network confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

"Welcome back friends! Come along for new specials, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, premiering in the U.S. exclusively on @hbomax in 2020," the post reads.