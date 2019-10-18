Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2019

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Booksmart, a coming-of-age comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, reality series Love Island: Australia, and Dollface, a new comedy series starring Kat Dennings, in November.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in November:
Nov. 1
America's Cutest Seasons 2-3
Giada's Holiday Handbook Seasons 1-3
Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 1-4
Into the Dark: Pilgrim Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Kids Baking Championship Season 4
Love Island: Australia Season 1
Sex Sent Me to the ER Seasons 1-2
Too Cute! Seasons 2-3
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Simple Plan
Albert
Big Top Pee-Wee
Chinatown
The Counterfeit Traitor
Dinner for Schmucks
Double Jeopardy
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
Escape from Alcatraz
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but Were Afraid to Ask
Fantastic Four
Fatal Attraction
Fever Pitch
Fire with Fire
The Firm
Flashdance
Freddy vs. Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freelancers
Fun with Dick and Jane
Gloria
Head of State
Home for the Holidays
I Heart Huckabees
In Enemy Hands
Interview with a Vampire
Kingpin
Light Sleeper
Madea's Big Happy Family
Madea's Witness Protection
Magic Mike
The Mexican
The Nightingale
Overlord
The Pink Panther 2
Reds
The Ring
Santa Hunters
Shall We Dance?
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Soapdish
Spy Next Door
Summers Moon
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Tim Burton's Corpse Bridge
Tiny Christmas
The Two Jakes
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undisputed
Waiting...
You Laugh but It's True
Nov. 4
Denial
Nov. 5
Framing John Delorean
Nov. 6
Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story
The Biggest Little Farm
Nov. 7
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Nov. 9
You're the Worst Season 5
Nov. 13
Anna and the Apocalypse
Ugly Dolls
Nov. 14
Instant Family
Veronica Mars (2014)
Nov. 15
Dollface Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Creed II
Wings of the Dove
Nov. 18
Booksmart
The Tomorrow Man
Nov. 19
Apple Tree Yard Season 1
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
The Quiet One
Nov. 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
Nov. 22
The Accident Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Holly Hobbie Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Vita & Virginia
Nov. 24
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Nov. 25
Love & Mercy
Nov. 26
NOS4A2 Season 1
Astronaut
Nov. 27
Meeting Gorbachev
Nov. 28
Mike Wallace is Here
Available in November with the HBO premium add-on:
His Dark Materials Series Premiere (Nov. 4)
Daniel Sloss: X (Nov. 2)
Available in November with the Starz premium add-on:
Dublin Murders Series Premiere (Nov. 10)
Half Baked (Nov. 1)
Hugo (Nov. 1)
National Lampoon's Animal House (Nov. 1)
Rollerball (Nov. 1)
Sixteen Candles (Nov. 1)
The Breakfast Club (Nov. 1)
The Interpreter (Nov. 1)
West Side Story (Nov. 1)
The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (Nov. 8)
The Burbs (Nov. 14)
Coneheads (Nov. 15)
Date and Switch (Nov. 15)
Devil in a Blue Dress (Nov. 15)
Psycho (Nov. 15)
Psycho II (Nov. 15)
Psycho III (Nov. 15)
Psycho IV: The Beginning (Nov. 15)
Snake Eyes (Nov. 15)
The Brady Bunch Movie (Nov. 15)
The Mod Squad (Nov. 15)
Away We Go (Nov. 16)
Burn After Reading (Nov. 16)
Mamma Mia! (Nov. 16)
State of Play (Nov. 16)
The Addams Family (Nov. 16)
Jack and Jill (Nov. 21)
Available in November with the Showtime premium add-on:
Back to Life Series Premiere (Nov. 10)
Shameless Season 10 Premiere (Nov. 10)
Ray Donovan Season 7 Premiere (Nov. 17)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in November:
Nov. 30
27 Dresses
The Amityville Horror
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Bigfoot Country
Blade
Blade 2
Blade Trinity
Blue Jasmine
Constantine
The Chumscrubber
The Cooler
The Darker Half
Das Boot
Disturbing Behavior
Drop Dead Gorgeous
The Edge
Emma
Evil Dead II
The Ghost and the Darkness
Hoosiers
Ingenious
Juno
The Last Exorcism
Liar, Liar
Lost in Space
Man on a Ledge
Max 2: White House Hero
The Midnight Meat Train
Mommie Dearest
Mr. Mom
The Object of Beauty
Pretty in Pink
Primal Fear
Ravenous
Secretary
Set Up
Shivers
Snakes on a Plane
Suicide Kings
Throw Momma from the Train