Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2019

Chris Geere stars in the FX series "You're the Worst." The show's fifth season is coming to Hulu in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kat Dennings stars in the new comedy series "Dollface," premiering on Hulu in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kaitlyn Dever (L) and Beanie Feldstein (R) star in "Booksmart," a coming-of-age comedy film directed by Olivia Wilde (C) coming to Hulu in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Booksmart, a coming-of-age comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, reality series Love Island: Australia, and Dollface, a new comedy series starring Kat Dennings, in November.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in November:

Nov. 1

America's Cutest Seasons 2-3

Giada's Holiday Handbook Seasons 1-3

Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 1-4

Into the Dark: Pilgrim Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kids Baking Championship Season 4

Love Island: Australia Season 1

Sex Sent Me to the ER Seasons 1-2

Too Cute! Seasons 2-3

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Simple Plan

Albert

Big Top Pee-Wee

Chinatown

The Counterfeit Traitor

Dinner for Schmucks

Double Jeopardy

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain

Escape from Alcatraz

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but Were Afraid to Ask

Fantastic Four

Fatal Attraction

Fever Pitch

Fire with Fire

The Firm

Flashdance

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

Freelancers

Fun with Dick and Jane

Gloria

Head of State

Home for the Holidays

I Heart Huckabees

In Enemy Hands

Interview with a Vampire

Kingpin

Light Sleeper

Madea's Big Happy Family

Madea's Witness Protection

Magic Mike

The Mexican

The Nightingale

Overlord

The Pink Panther 2

Reds

The Ring

Santa Hunters

Shall We Dance?

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Soapdish

Spy Next Door

Summers Moon

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Tim Burton's Corpse Bridge

Tiny Christmas

The Two Jakes

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undisputed

Waiting...

You Laugh but It's True

Nov. 4

Denial

Nov. 5

Framing John Delorean

Nov. 6

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story

The Biggest Little Farm

Nov. 7

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Nov. 9

You're the Worst Season 5

Nov. 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Ugly Dolls

Nov. 14

Instant Family

Veronica Mars (2014)

Nov. 15

Dollface Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Creed II

Wings of the Dove

Nov. 18

Booksmart

The Tomorrow Man

Nov. 19

Apple Tree Yard Season 1

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power

The Quiet One

Nov. 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Nov. 22

The Accident Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Vita & Virginia

Nov. 24

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Nov. 25

Love & Mercy

Nov. 26

NOS4A2 Season 1

Astronaut

Nov. 27

Meeting Gorbachev

Nov. 28

Mike Wallace is Here

Available in November with the HBO premium add-on:

His Dark Materials Series Premiere (Nov. 4)

Daniel Sloss: X (Nov. 2)

Available in November with the Starz premium add-on:

Dublin Murders Series Premiere (Nov. 10)

Half Baked (Nov. 1)

Hugo (Nov. 1)

National Lampoon's Animal House (Nov. 1)

Rollerball (Nov. 1)

Sixteen Candles (Nov. 1)

The Breakfast Club (Nov. 1)

The Interpreter (Nov. 1)

West Side Story (Nov. 1)

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (Nov. 8)

The Burbs (Nov. 14)

Coneheads (Nov. 15)

Date and Switch (Nov. 15)

Devil in a Blue Dress (Nov. 15)

Psycho (Nov. 15)

Psycho II (Nov. 15)

Psycho III (Nov. 15)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (Nov. 15)

Snake Eyes (Nov. 15)

The Brady Bunch Movie (Nov. 15)

The Mod Squad (Nov. 15)

Away We Go (Nov. 16)

Burn After Reading (Nov. 16)

Mamma Mia! (Nov. 16)

State of Play (Nov. 16)

The Addams Family (Nov. 16)

Jack and Jill (Nov. 21)

Available in November with the Showtime premium add-on:

Back to Life Series Premiere (Nov. 10)

Shameless Season 10 Premiere (Nov. 10)

Ray Donovan Season 7 Premiere (Nov. 17)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in November:

Nov. 30

27 Dresses

The Amityville Horror

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Bigfoot Country

Blade

Blade 2

Blade Trinity

Blue Jasmine

Constantine

The Chumscrubber

The Cooler

The Darker Half

Das Boot

Disturbing Behavior

Drop Dead Gorgeous

The Edge

Emma

Evil Dead II

The Ghost and the Darkness

Hoosiers

Ingenious

Juno

The Last Exorcism

Liar, Liar

Lost in Space

Man on a Ledge

Max 2: White House Hero

The Midnight Meat Train

Mommie Dearest

Mr. Mom

The Object of Beauty

Pretty in Pink

Primal Fear

Ravenous

Secretary

Set Up

Shivers

Snakes on a Plane

Suicide Kings

Throw Momma from the Train