Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Ali Wong says Keanu Reeves showed his support by buying "a ton" of merchandise at her show.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian said on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Reeves bought maternity t-shirts and other merch at her stand-up comedy show this month.

Wong and Reeves co-starred in the Netflix film Always Be My Maybe, which premiered in May. Wong said Reeves visited her merch booth as her husband, Justin Hakuta, was handling sales.

"This is not a joke," Wong said. "My husband, who graduated from Harvard Business School, really is standing in the lobby after the show slinging Ali Wong tote bags, shower curtains, posters.

"[Keanu] went up there and he bought a ton of merchandise," she added. "I think the only t-shirts left were these maternity t-shirts that said 'I'm busy making an eyeball.' I think he bought two of those hot pink t-shirts, I think he bought some posters and some records."

Wong agreed with host Ellen DeGeneres that Reeves is "so sweet."

Wong had shared a photo with Reeves from backstage at her show Oct. 6.

"My ex-boyfriend came to the show," she captioned the post, referencing Reeves' character in Always Be My Maybe. "I told him it's never gonna work."

Wong previously discussed her kissing scenes with Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim in Always Be My Maybe during an interview on Ellen in May.

"I basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves," she joked.