Zooey Deschanel (L) and Emily Deschanel attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Lion King" in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Zooey Deschanel attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Good Boys" in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jacob Pechenik (R) filed for divorce from Zooey Deschanel amid the actress' romance with "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Zooey Deschanel's husband, film producer Jacob Pechenik, has officially filed for divorce.

Us Weekly reported Pechenik, 47, filed papers Tuesday in Los Angeles to end his four-year marriage to Deschanel, 39.

TMZ said Pechenik cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. He listed the pair's date of separation as January and requested joint legal and physical custody of his kids with Deschanel, daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2.

Deschanel and Pechenik had confirmed their split in a joint statement in September.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the pair said.

"We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children," they added.

Deschanel was linked to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott one week after announcing her split from Pechenik. Deschanel and Scott went Instagram official Sunday after a date at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Deschanel is known for playing Jessica Day on the Fox series New Girl. She was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, from whom she split in 2012.