Maren Morris expecting first child: 'See you in 2020'

Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd attend the Grammy Awards in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maren Morris attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd are expecting a baby boy in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Maren Morris is going to be a mom.

The 29-year-old country music star announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she's expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, singer Ryan Hurd.

Morris shared a maternity photo of herself with Hurd and poked fun at her most recent album, Girl, in the caption.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one," she wrote.

Hurd confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"See you in March, baby!" he wrote.

Singers Taylor Swift, Lea Michele, Jesse James Decker and Lindsay Ell were among those to congratulate Morris and Hurd online.

"CONGRATULATIONS GUYS!" Swift wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"Welcome to the mama club," Decker said. Decker is parent to to three children, Vivianne, Forrest and Eric, with her husband, retired NFL player Eric Decker.

Morris and Hurd married in Nashville, Tenn., in March 2018. Morris shared a video this month of herself and Hurd performing a duet.

"'take your broken heart, make it into art.' - Carrie Fisher @ryanhurd @thebonfires," she captioned the post.

Morris will complete her Girl tour Nov. 16 in Minneapolis, Minn. She is nominated for six awards at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards in November, including Album of the Year for Girl.