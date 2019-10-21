Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott get close in their first Instagram photo together.

The 39-year-old actress and 41-year-old television personality went Instagram official Sunday after a date at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Deschanel and Scott both shared photos with Scott's twin brother, Drew Scott, his wife, Linda Phan, and several spooky performers. The pictures show Scott holding Deschanel in his arms.

"Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks. @unistudios @horrornights #UniversalHHN," Deschanel wrote.

"So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn't me!" Scott joked. "Also happy to report....nobody got punched!"

Deschanel and Scott were first linked in September after they were spotted holding hands in Silver Lake, Calif. The couple were later seen kissing in the audience during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

"It's new, but they are having a lot of fun together," a source told People.

Deschanel had announced her split from her husband, film producer Jacob Pechenik, in September after four years of marriage. The pair are parents to 4-year-old daughter Elsie Otter and 2-year-old son Charlie Wolf.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the pair said in a statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children."

Deschanel is known for playing Jessica Day on the Fox series New Girl. Scott and Drew Scott star on the HGTV home renovation series Property Brothers.