Roman Reigns to battle Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE Smackdown

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns will be challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for his Intercontinental Championship Friday on WWE Smackdown.

The match was made official following a war of words on Twitter Thursday between Reigns and Nakamura's partner Sami Zayn.

"Nakamura-san & I were eligible to be drafted together & got picked in the 3rd round by #Smackdown. Imagine being able to get a generation-defining performer AND the Intercontinental Champion together in one pick & still deciding to pick The Big D Roman Reigns first. Unreal," Zayn tweeted.

"Don't concern yourself with the Big D Sami but if you and Shin want to go from 3rd round to face #1...you know where to find me. And bring the #ICTitle with you," Reigns replied with Nakamura then laying down the challenge.

Reigns previously held the Intercontinental Championship in 2017.

Smackdown will also feature The New Day joining forces with Heavy Machinery to take on Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Revival and the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

WWE announced on Thursday that Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be dropping out of the planned Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match at the Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31.

Rollins was appointed the team captain of Hogan's squad but instead will focus on defending his title against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the event.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair features the living legends picking five superstars each to compete in a match. Rusev and Ricochet have been chosen by Hogan with Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Nakamura being selected by Flair.