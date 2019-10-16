Oct. 16 (UPI) -- WWE's chief operating officer Triple H has announced that tag team Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been traded to Smackdown from Raw.

Triple H made the announcement on FS1's WWE talk show Backstage on Tuesday.

Bliss and Cross, former Women's Tag Team Champions, were drafted to Raw on Friday as part of the WWE draft but now will appear on Smackdown. Raw will receive future draft picks in return.

The move was made after WWE announced that Bruce Prichard has been named the executive director of Smackdown in place of Eric Bischoff who was hired in June.

Prichard famously appeared on WWE television as Brother Love in the late 80s and early 90s. He hosted the Brother Love Show and served as The Undertaker's original manager. Prichard's podcast, Something to Wrestle, briefly appeared in video form on the WWE Network.

Prichard, who also served as a producer and agent with the company, will oversee the creative development of Smackdown and report directly to chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Triple H said that the Bliss and Cross trade was Prichard's first big move.