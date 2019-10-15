WWE Raw: Seth Rollins burns down Firefly Funhouse

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Seth Rollins burned down Bray Wyatt's demented Firefly Funhouse on Raw as the WWE draft continued.

Rollins, who has been feuding with Wyatt for months, visited the set of Wyatt's twisted children's program and attacked the Eater of Worlds in front of his puppet friends.

The champ, as Wyatt and his puppets pleaded for him to stop, set fire to the Funhouse as images of Wyatt's Fiend form began appearing across the screen.

Wyatt did not fight back during the exchange and Rollins made sure to tear down his rival's photographs of the various WWE stars that he has attacked. Rollins will be defending his Universal Championship against Wyatt on Oct. 31 at the Crown Jewel event.

Also on Raw, undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and Bran Strowman held a contract signing for their Crown Jewel match.

Strowman promised Fury that he would hand the boxer his first loss and that he is now inside his world. Fury was unfazed by Strowman's words and confidently stated that he will be knocking out The Monster Among Men.

Strowman and Fury signed the contract which was followed by Strowman breaking the contract signing table using his hands as a show of strength. Fury then mockingly tried to snap a pen in half which he had difficulty doing. Fury would leave the ring smiling.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair to give Raw the first draft pick of the night; Andrade defeating Ali; The Viking Raiders defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions; Aleister Black defeating Eric Young; Ricochet defeating Shelton Benjamin; Buddy Murphy defeating Cedric Alexander; and Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeating Natalya and Lacey Evans.

The WWE draft finished on Monday with the rosters now set for Raw and Smackdown.

Raw drafted Rollins, Flair, Andrade, The Kabuki Warriors, Rusev, Black, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carillo, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Samoa Joe, Akira Tozawa, Benjamin, Rey Mysterio, Titus O'Neil and Liv Morgan. They join Lynch, The O.C. with United States Champion AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, Natalya, The Viking Raiders, Nikki Cross and The Street Profits who were drafted on Friday.

Smackdown drafted WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, The New Day, Daniel Bryan, Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Ali, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Carmella, The Miz, King Corbin, Shorty Gable and Elias. They join Roman Reigns, Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Strowman, Evans, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Revival, Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery were drafted on Friday.