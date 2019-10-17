Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa returned to in-ring action on WWE NXT, his first match since February.

Ciampa, who was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship after being injured, took on Angel Garza in a high-energy match.

Ciampa, despite Garza's impressive athleticism, took control of the match and won after he delivered an Elevated Hanging DDT that he calls Willow's Belle.

Current NXT Champion Adam Cole and his group The Undisputed Era then arrived onto the scene as Ciampa was about to leave the ring. The Sicilian Psychopath grabbed a steel chair and his signature crutch as he waited for The Undisputed Era to attack.

Cole and his partners backed off from battling with Ciampa and instead delivered a flash drive to NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo.

The flash drive contained footage of Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish gloating over a knocked out Velveteen Dream.

"Sometimes an example needs to be made because I am sick and tired of The Undisputed Era not being taken seriously. When you get in our way, this is exactly what will happen" Cole said in the clip as he also issued warnings to Ciampa and Finn Balor as Dream lay defeated.

Pete Dunne took on Damian Priest in the main event which ended in controversy.

Priest and Dunne, after a long and hard-fought contest, got tied up with referee Jessika Carr in the corner. The moment allowed Priest to kick Dunne below the belt without the official noticing. Priest then nailed Dunne with The Reckoning for the three count.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Imperium defeating Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch; Io Shirai defeating Kayden Carter; Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic ending in a no contest; Matt Riddle defeating Bronson Reed; Tegan Nox defeating Taynara Conti and Killian Dain defeating Boa.