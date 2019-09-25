Hulu drops plans for Gabriel Luna's 'Ghost Rider' series

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Hulu has canceled its plans for Marvel's Ghost Rider, a live-action series with Gabriel Luna as the titular anti-hero.
Deadline said the show was set to premiere in 2020, but the streaming service and the creative team behind Ghost Rider didn't agree on the direction for the comic-book adaptation.
Variety said it also confirmed the show would not be moving forward at Hulu.
Luna previously played the character in ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Ingrid Escajeda was on-board as show-runner and executive producer for Ghost Rider, which was initially announced in May.
Luna will soon be seen in the movie, Terminator: Dark Fate.