Hulu drops plans for Gabriel Luna's 'Ghost Rider' series

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Hulu has canceled its plans for Marvel's Ghost Rider, a live-action series with Gabriel Luna as the titular anti-hero.

Deadline said the show was set to premiere in 2020, but the streaming service and the creative team behind Ghost Rider didn't agree on the direction for the comic-book adaptation.

Variety said it also confirmed the show would not be moving forward at Hulu.

Luna previously played the character in ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Ingrid Escajeda was on-board as show-runner and executive producer for Ghost Rider, which was initially announced in May.

Luna will soon be seen in the movie, Terminator: Dark Fate.