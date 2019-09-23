Mary Wilson is the first celebrity eliminated from 'DWTS' Season 28

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Motown legend Mary Wilson was eliminated from Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

"It was fabulous. I enjoyed it so much," the 75-year-old former member of the Supremes said upon hearing she would be the first to leave the competition.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Queer Eye star Karamo Brown; The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the daughter of injured DWTS contestant Christie Brinkley; country music singer Lauren Alaina; actor James Van Der Beek; pro football player Ray Lewis; The Office alum Kate Flannery; singer Ally Brooke; NBA star Lamar Odom; actor Kel Mitchell; and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.