Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger is trying to save the future once again in the latest trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate.

The clip, released on Thursday, follows Linda Hamilton's returning Sarah Connor and Mackenzie Davis' Grace recruiting Schwarzenegger's older model T-800 terminator to help them stop Skynet and a new evil cyborg portrayed by Gabriel Luna.

The team's mission is to help keep Dani (Natalia Reyes) safe as the fate of humanity rests in her hands.

Grace is both a human and a robot and can stand up against Luna's villainous cyborg who can make liquid copies of himself. The evil machine is relentless, taking down multiple police officers in his pursuit of Dani.

Sarah, meanwhile, is bothered by the T-800's presence and promises to destroy the machine after the mission is over.

Terminator: Dark Fate, from Deadpool director Tim Miller, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 1. The film takes place after the events of 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day and is produced by James Cameron who originally helmed the first two films in the sci-fi series.

Schwarzenegger's T-800 will be joining the roster of fighting game Mortal Kombat 11 on Oct. 8.