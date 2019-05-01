Gabriel Luna is set to reprise his role as Marvel anti-hero Ghost Ride in a new television series coming to Hulu. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Marvel is teaming up with Hulu to bring a new live-action Ghost Rider series starring Gabriel Luna in the lead role to the streaming service.

Ghost Rider will follow Robbie Reyes (Luna) who is supernaturally bound to a demon. He lives on the Texas and Mexico border where he transforms into the title character in order to seek out vengeance for innocent people that he encounters.

Luna previously portrayed the skull-faced anti-hero in Marvel and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Luna is the latest actor to portray Ghost Rider after Nicolas Cage appeared as the character in the 2007 film Ghost Rider and its sequel, 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Ingrid Escajeda is serving as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel's Jeph Loeb.

"It's an honor to ride again with Marvel and our new partner Hulu," Luna said on Twitter Wednesday.

Marvel and Hulu also announced another live-action series titled Helstrom that will follow the son and daughter of a powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they hunt down the worst of humanity.

Zbyszewski is serving as showrunner on Helstrom and is executive producing with Loeb. Ghost Rider and Helstrom are set to launch on Hulu in 2020.

Marvel and Hulu have already partnered on Runaways and an upcoming slate of adult animated series such as M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler Show and Howard the Duck. The animated shows are set to come together for special event titled The Offenders.