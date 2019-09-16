Actor Corey Hawkins arrives at a photocall for the film "BlacKkKlansman" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sophie Turner is set to star in the new series "Survive" for Quibi. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones icon Sophie Turner and The Walking Dead alum Corey Hawkins have signed on to star in the new Quibi thriller, Survive, the mobile platform announced Monday.

"When Jane's plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain, she must pull herself out of the wreckage and fight for her life alongside Paul, the only other remaining survivor," a synopsis said. "Together, they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas."

Mark Pellington -- whose credits include Arlington Road and Mothman Prophecies -- has already begun directing the screen adaptation of Alex Morel's novel.

"I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi," said Turner in a press release. "She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

Quibi is a streaming service created specifically for mobile devices.