"Gilrfriends Guide to Divorce" actress Lisa Edelstein and her husband, American artist Robert Russell, attend the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Veronica Mars" actor Patton Oswalt (L) and actress Meredith Salenger attend the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Handmaid's Tale" stars and married couple Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford attend the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"This Is Us" actress Phylicia Rashad attends the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"How to Get Away with Murder" actress Cicely Tyson attends the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown (L) and actress Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Game of Thrones" star Carice van Houten attends the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- HBO's Game of Thrones and Chernobyl won multiple Creative Arts Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Game of Thrones took home a leading 10 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday with Chernobyl coming in second with seven wins.

The honors were handed out on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony. Free Solo, Queer Eye and Leaving Neverland won big on Saturday.

Game of Thrones, which ended it's eight-season run in May, won for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Visual Effects, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for Comedy of Drama Series (One Hour) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series.

Chernobyl, a five-part miniseries that dramatizes the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, won awards such as Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie.

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won six awards including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Luke Kirby and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Jane Lynch.

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Cherry Jones and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Bradley Whitford.

The Emmys will be broadcast live Sunday on Fox on at 8 p.m. ET.