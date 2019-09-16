Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new trailer on Monday for its original series Living With Yourself. Paul Rudd stars in the show premiering October 18.

The trailer begins with Miles (Rudd) unhappy in his office job. He visits a spa that promises to improve his DNA. He emerges from the treatment happy, smiling on his way to work. Then, at home that night, another Miles shows up.

It turns out, the original Miles was just buried. He escaped and returned to find the improved Miles living his life. Miles battles himself physically and intellectually, with the improved Miles correcting his Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde references.

Rudd kicks himself and pull himself as if there are two of him, thanks to the magic of Hollywood visual effects.

Little Miss Sunshine directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Ferris direct Living With Yourself. Aisling Bea costars as Miles's wife. The eight-episode series tells the story from multiple points of view, as previously reported.

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart executive producer Timothy Greenberg created and wrote Living With Yourself. Rudd will next appear in Jason Reitman's new Ghostbusters film.