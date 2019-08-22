Netflix gives first look at 'Living With Yourself' with Paul Rudd

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd is seeing double in the first images released for Netflix's upcoming television series, Living With Yourself.

The show, created by Daily Show alum Timothy Greenberg, will star Rudd as Miles and Miles 2.0, an improved version of himself that steals away his wife and life.

The images, released Thursday on Twitter, feature the real, more scruffy-looking version of Miles interacting with his more handsome counterpart.

Living With Yourself will be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris and premiere on Oct. 18. It will run for eight episodes and be told from multiple points of view.

Aisling Bea, Desmin Borges, Karen Pittman, Zoe Chao, Joseph Bessette, Rob Yang and Eden Malyn also star.

Rudd has also signed on to star in director Jason Reitman's new Ghostbusters film that will arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020.