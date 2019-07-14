Jason Reitman shares 'Ghostbusters' family photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Director Jason Reitman shared on social media this weekend a photo from the set of the newest Ghostbusters adventure.

"The Family's All Here," Reitman captioned the image of him and his dad -- filmmaker Ivan Reitman -- with cast members Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

Coon plays the single mom of two kids in the supernatural comedy.

Reitman has described the film as "not a reboot" of the original franchise, but he has not offered details about how the new characters relate to those in 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II, which starred Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

Ivan Reitman helmed the blockbusters, but has since handed over directing reins to his son.

The next movie is not expected to connect to the 2016 spin-off, Ghostbusters, which featured Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, and was directed by Paul Feig.