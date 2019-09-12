Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis have joined the cast of Netflix's Firefly Lane adaptation.

Deadline reported Thursday that Skovbye and Curtis will star as series regulars in the new drama, which is based on the Kristin Hannah novel.

Skovbye and Curtis join previously announced cast members Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke and Ben Lawson.

Firefly Lane centers on the friendship between two women, Kate Mularkey (Chalke) and Tully Hart (Heigl). The story follows the pair through ups and downs over four decades.

Skovbye will play a younger version of Kate (Chalke), an awkward and shy but fiercely intelligent woman, while Skovbye will portray a younger (Heigl), a famous talk show host and journalist.

Curtis celebrated her casting in an Instagram post Thursday.

"To say I'm stoked would be a massive understatement #fireflylane," she wrote.

Skovbye had hinted at her role in a tweet last week.

"Had such an amazing time last night. Can't wait to tell you all about my new project. It's gonna be a busy 5 months for me," she wrote.

Skovbye played Paige/Grace on Once Upon a Time, Becky Stanton on When Calls the Heart, and Samantha in Adventures in Babysitting. Curtis portrayed Emma Gilbert on Shut Eye and Sylvia on The Magicians.