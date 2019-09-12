Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon says Jennifer Aniston is "amazing" in their new series, The Morning Show.

The 43-year-old actress discussed working with Aniston, 50, on the Apple TV+ series during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Witherspoon plays aspiring journalist Bradley Jackson on The Morning Show, with Aniston as veteran news anchor Alex Levy. Steve Carell co-stars as Alex's co-host Mitch Kessler.

"It's about the most popular morning news show in America," Witherspoon said of the show. "Episode one, day one, someone gets fired for sexual harassment. The whole institution just gets crazy and the whole world starts talking about it."

Witherspoon previously collaborated with Aniston when she guest starred on the actress' NBC sitcom, Friends. She had nothing but praise for Aniston in her new role as Alex.

"She's amazing. It's such a great role for her," Witherspoon said.

"It was so fun, because the last time we worked together was Friends; I played her little sister," she added. "We've been looking for something to do for so long, and this is perfect. And we're producing it together, which is really fun."

The Morning Show will premiere on Apple TV+ in the fall. The show released a new trailer in August that shows Bradley (Witherspoon) and Alex (Aniston) face off.