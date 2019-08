Actress Katherine Heigl arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sarah Chalke is to co-star in Netflix's "Firefly Lane." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Roseanne and Scrubs alum Sarah Chalke has landed a role in the 10-part Netflix series, Firefly Lane.

The Hollywood Reporter said Chalke will act opposite Katherine Heigl in the show about two women who have been friends for 30 years.

Deadline.com said it also confirmed Chalke's casting for the adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel.

The project was first announced in July.