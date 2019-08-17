Cameron Cuffe expresses gratitude, despite 'Krypton' cancellation

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Syfy will not renew its Superman prequel series Krypton for a third season.

"What I feel above all is gratitude. I spent 3 years living an impossible dream. I will always be a proud son of Krypton. Keep believing in a better tomorrow," the show's star Cameron Cuffe tweeted.

The series is set two generations before the destruction of the Man of Steel's home planet.

The Hollywood Reporter said the decision means the cable network has also dropped its planned Krypton spin-off, Lobo, although its producers are shopping the pilot for it elsewhere.

Lobo was announced in June.

Emmett J. Scanlan was to play the title character, who is described as "a foul-mouthed, dangerous, irascible, intergalactic bounty hunter."

"Now @syfy may have cancelled on them, but being asked to dance in the first place, being asked to dance with @CamWelsh_ @warnerbros, @DCComics & Goyer on a maybe, has been my greatest honour.. Getting to this point has been worth the maybe....Maybe next time..Maybe...." Scanlan wrote on Twitter.