Katherine Heigl to star in 'Firefly Lane' adaptation on Netflix

Katherine Heigl will play Tully Hart in "Firefly Lane," a new series based on the Kristin Hannah novel.

July 10 (UPI) -- Katherine Heigl will star in a Netflix adaptation of the book Firefly Lane.

The streaming service announced Wednesday the 40-year-old actress will play Tully Hart in the new series based on the Kristin Hannah novel.

Firefly Lane was published in 2008. The book is set in the Pacific Northwest and follows the friendship between Tully and her best friend, Kate, over the course of more than 30 years.

"@KatieHeigl will star in #FireflyLane, a new series based on the beloved book, as Tully Hart: a force of nature still bearing the scars of a traumatic childhood whose saving grace is her best friend, Kate, with whom she shares an unshakable bond over the course of four decades," Netflix tweeted Wednesday.

Variety said Firefly Lane will consist of 10 episodes. Heigl will also executive produce with Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose, with Maggie Friedman as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Hannah will serve as co-executive producer.

In addition to Firefly Lane, Hannah's novels The Nightingale and The Great Alone are being adapted at TriStar Pictures. Breaking Bad producer Michelle MacLaren is directing The Great Alone adaptation.

Heigl is known for playing Izzie Stephens on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy and has since starred on State of Affairs and Doubt. She portrays Samantha Wheeler on the USA Network series Suits.