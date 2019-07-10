Lady Gaga to launch beauty line sold on Amazon

July 10 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga is launching her own beauty line.

The 33-year-old actress and recording artist shared plans Tuesday for Haus Laboratories, a new cosmetics brand that will be exclusively sold on Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Haus Laboratories products will be available for pre-order July 15. Fox Business said the line will launch in September in the U.S., France, Germany and other countries.

Lady Gaga said in a statement on Twitter that experimenting with makeup gave her confidence when she was younger.

"When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup," the star wrote. "It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be."

"Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had," she said. "I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way."

The "Shallow" singer also shared a promo video for her brand.

"The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand... but that's too bad," she says in the clip. "They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself. Your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. We want you to love yourself. Our house, your rules."

Lady Gaga's fashion and beauty choices have been a large part of her brand and image throughout her career. The singer wore four outfits and an exaggerated makeup look at the Met Gala in May.