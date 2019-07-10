July 10 (UPI) -- Camille Grammer is looking back on her "stressful" and "tough" year.

The 50-year-old television personality discussed her difficult year during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live ahead of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion.

"It was an interesting year. It was very stressful," Grammer told host Andy Cohen. "I had a bad year, I was on the hot seat, I had a really tough year."

"I lost my assistant and two days later I lost my house. And then my mom is sick during the whole time, and I'm on the phone with her, trying to support her in her battle with cancer. So there was a lot," she said. "I was overwhelmed and I think you see that in the last episodes and in the reunion. I was just overwhelmed with grief."

Grammer's longtime assistant Scott MacLean died in November, just days before her home was destroyed in the California wildfires.

"We can replace/rebuild our home but we can't replace people we have lost. I'm still grieving and will continue to do so," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

In addition, Grammer's mother is battling cancer but was able to attend Grammer's wedding to David C. Meyer in October.

"I was overwhelmed with joy that my mother made my wedding. She was in the hospital and her doctors helped her so she could travel from the east coast to Hawaii. My amazing mom!" she wrote on Instagram in May.

Grammer starred in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has since appeared in Seasons 3 and 5 through 9. Lisa Vanderpump skipped the Season 9 reunion after quitting the show following conflict with her co-stars.