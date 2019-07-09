'Chicago Med': Colin Donnell to return in Season 5 premiere

Colin Donnell will reprise Dr. Connor Rhodes in the "Chicago Med" Season 5 premiere to complete his character's story line. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell will return in the show's Season 5 premiere.

TVLine confirmed Monday the 36-year-old actor will reprise Dr. Connor Rhodes in the episode, which airs Sept. 25.

Us Weekly said the premiere will complete Connor's story line. Donnell confirmed the news Monday on Twitter by re-tweeting articles about his return.

Donnell and Norma Kuhling, who played Connor's ex-girlfriend and co-worker, Dr. Ava Bekker, last appeared in the Season 4 finale, which aired in May. Connor and Ava parted on bad terms following Connor's father's death.

Donnell had confirmed his exit from Chicago Med in a tweet in April.

"Sorry to say that this is true. I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing," the star wrote.

"It's been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the @WolfEnt family," he added, referencing Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and series creator Dick Wolf. "I know that there's great things coming in Season 5 and I can't wait to see what they are along with all you fans."

Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto. It is unknown if Kuhling and Jon Seda, who portrayed Antonio Dawson and also departed after Season 4, will also appear in the Season 5 premiere.