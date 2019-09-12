Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Modern Love is giving a glimpse of its star-studded cast.

The Amazon Prime series released a new trailer Thursday featuring Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, John Slattery, Dev Patel, Andy Garcia and Catherine Keener.

Modern Love is inspired by eight true stories from the New York Times column of the same name. The series explores love in its many forms, including sexual, romantic, platonic and self-love.

Hathaway's character is shown meeting a handsome stranger, while Fey and Slattery's characters spend their date night in a therapy session. Meanwhile, Dev Patel's character is devastated by his wife's infidelity.

"Surely there's someone out there who will take me for who I am. The good, the bad, the full story of love," Hathaway's character says in a voiceover.

The series is created, written and directed by John Carney, and co-stars Caitlin McGee, Brandon Victor Dixon, Julia Garner, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, John Gallagher, Jr., and Sam Masto. It premieres Oct. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

Modern Love previously released a teaser trailer featuring Hathaway.