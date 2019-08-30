Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Fleabag and Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is to receive the British Artist of the Year honor at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles this fall.

The event is slated to stream live on Brit Box on Oct. 25.

Waller-Bridge also penned the screenplay for the upcoming James Bond adventure, No Time to Die.

"As a multi-talented actor, writer, creator and show-runner, Phoebe's sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally. Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall, and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable," BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards said in a press release on Friday. "We are honored to be recognizing such a phenomenal British talent, and someone who continues to break down barriers and promote the power of the female voice."

Steve Coogan was previously announced as the winner of the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.