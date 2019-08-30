Aug. 30 (UPI) -- CBS has released a trailer for Season 17 of its crime drama, NCIS.

The show will return for the new season with a fresh episode on Sept. 24.

"Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends, and what led to her return," said a synopsis accompanying the 30-second preview.

Mark Harmon plays Gibbs and Cote de Pablo plays Ziva.

Ziva returned in the Season 16 finale after a long, mysterious absence.

De Pablo played the character in Seasons 4 through 11 and appeared as a guest in Seasons 3, 9 and 12.