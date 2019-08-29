Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Theory of Everything co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones reunite in Thursday's trailer for their new movie, Aeronauts.

Set in 1862, the fact-based film was directed by Tom Harper. Harper co-wrote it with Jack Thorne.

"Daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history," said a synopsis. "While breaking records and advancing scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival."

The movie is slated to open in theaters on Dec. 6 and will get its Amazon Prime premiere on Dec. 20.

Redmayne won an Oscar for his portrayal of famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biopic, The Theory of Everything. Jones played his wife, Jane.