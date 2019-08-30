Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Season 5 of the time-travel romance Outlander is set to premiere on Feb. 16 on Starz.

The cable network also announced that the cast -- including leads Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan -- will promote the show at New York Comic Con on Oct. 5.

Other stars expected to discuss the series at the fan convention are Duncan LaCroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy and David Berry.

The historical drama is based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling Outlander book series.

The story follows the adventures of time-traveling, 20th century, British doctor Claire and her 18th century, Scottish Highlands warrior husband Jamie.

Season 4 -- which debuted in November 2018 -- saw the couple settling in North Carolina, shortly before the start of the American Revolution.