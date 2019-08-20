Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The next James Bond film, previously referred to as Bond 25, has been officially titled No Time To Die.

The official Twitter account for the spy series made the announcement on Tuesday alongside a video of Bond star Daniel Craig walking along the logo for No Time To Die.

No Time To Die is set for release April 3 in the U.K. and April 8 in the U.S. Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) is directing.

The film will be Craig's last apperance as the iconic British spy after previously portraying the character in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) will appear as a new villain. Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah also star.

Part of the film will take place in Jamaica as seen in a behind-the-scenes featurette released in June.