'The New Pope': Jude Law enjoys the beach in first teaser

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Jude Law is having fun in the sun in the first teaser for HBO's upcoming sequel to The Young Pope titled The New Pope.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Law's character Lenny Belardo, also known as Pope Pius XIII, wearing small, white swim trunks as he walks along a beach.

Law grabs the attention of bikini-clad women as he looks at the camera. The walk is contrasted with John Malkovich walking through the Vatican.

Malkovich's character remains a mystery but he appears to have replaced Law as pope.

The nine-episode New Pope is coming soon to HBO and will be premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

Series creator Paolo Sorrentino directed every episode and penned the sequel series alongside Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson are set to guest star.

The Young Pope, released in 2017, followed Law as he became the first American pope and caused chaos in the Vatican.