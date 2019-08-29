Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Good Doctor and Bates Motel actor Freddie Highmore is co-writing and producing a dark comedy called Homesick for TBS.
The Hollywood Reporter said Highmore is working on the project with writer James Mitchell.
The show is based on Mitchell's real-life relationship with his overbearing mother, Deadline.com said.
Highmore, 27, is also known for his performances in the films Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, August Rush, The Spiderwick Chronicles and A Good Year.