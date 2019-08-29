Actor Freddie Highmore attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Freddie Highmore is writing and producing a dark comedy series for TBS. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Good Doctor and Bates Motel actor Freddie Highmore is co-writing and producing a dark comedy called Homesick for TBS.

The Hollywood Reporter said Highmore is working on the project with writer James Mitchell.

The show is based on Mitchell's real-life relationship with his overbearing mother, Deadline.com said.

Highmore, 27, is also known for his performances in the films Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, August Rush, The Spiderwick Chronicles and A Good Year.