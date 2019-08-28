Helen Hunt, Sean Bean, Lesley Manville in explosive 'World on Fire' trailer

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- PBS Masterpiece released a trailer for their WWII miniseries World on Fire on Tuesday. Helen Hunt, Sean Bean, Lesley Manville and Jonah Hauer-King lead the period piece. World on Fire will air in 2020 on PBS, and on BBC in the U.K.

World on Fire takes place between five countries during World War II: England, France, Germany, Poland and the U.S.. The trailer shows scenes set in Manchester, Paris, Berlin and Warsaw. As a radio host, Hunt's character asks, "What will America do?"

The 50 seconds of footage also includes sequences of a battleship firing and an airplane making a bombing run as bombs hit vehicles on the ground. This is all original footage, not stock footage from the past.

Peter Bowker wrote the seven-episode series World on Fire. The series follows five characters, separated by each of their five locations but whose stories interweave through the war. Masterpiece Executive Producer Rebecca Eaton said the series focuses on how war affects families.

In the trailer, Sean Bean responds to his son who believes he is on the right side of the war, "Everybody thinks that, every war, ever fight."

Mammoth Screen is producing World on Fire. Bowker, Damien Timmer, Helen Ziegler, Lucy Richer and Eaton are executive producers. Chris Clough is the series producer. Adam Smith, Thomas Napper, Chanya Button and Andy Wilson are directing episodes.