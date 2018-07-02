Home / Entertainment News / TV

John Malkovich to join Jude Law in HBO's 'The New Pope'

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 2, 2018 at 12:34 PM
July 2 (UPI) -- John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in HBO's upcoming follow-up to series The Young Pope titled The New Pope.

Law portrayed the fictional first American pope Lenny Belardo who caused chaos in the Vatican in the original series.

Plot details for The New Pope including details on Malkovich's character and the fate of Lenny Belardo following the first season, is being kept under wraps.

Production on The New Pope is set to begin in November in Italy. Creator Paolo Sorrentino is penning the series along with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises.

The New Pope is the latest television role for Malkovich who will next be seen in BBC's three-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders. Law will next be seen in J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

