Lauren Graham to star in NBC musical dramedy series

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Lauren Graham will make her return to TV in a new NBC musical dramedy series.

TVLine reported Tuesday the 52-year-old actress will join Jane Levy in the upcoming series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The Hollywood Reporter said Graham will play Joan, the boss of title character Zoey (Levy) at a tech company. Graham replaces Carmen Cusack, who portrayed Joan in the show's pilot.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows Zoey, a young woman who starts to hear other people's thoughts expressed as songs. She decides to use her ability to understand and help others.

The series is created by Austin Winsberg, who will executive produce with Paul Feig and Richard Shepard. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, John Clarence Stewart and Andrew Leeds co-star.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will mark Graham's first regular broadcast TV role since Sarah Braverman on Parenthood. The NBC series had a six-season run from 2010 to 2015.

Graham guest starred on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2017 and reprised Lorelai Gilmore in the Netflix miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.