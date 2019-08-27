'The King': Timothee Chalamet plays Henry V in teaser trailer

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The King is giving a new glimpse of Timothée Chalamet as Henry V.

Netflix released a first teaser trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Chalamet, 23, as the English monarch.

The preview shows Prince Hal (Chalamet) ascend the throne as Henry V following his father's death. The new king feels the weight of his crown as he questions his men's loyalty and faces enemies.

"A new chapter of my life has begun. Already, I can feel the weight of this crown I wear," Henry says.

Henry's knight Falstaff (Joel Edgerton) tells the monarch that a king has no friends.

"A king has only followers and foe," Falstaff says.

The King is directed by David Michôd. Robert Pattinson co-stars as The Dauphin, with Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, Sean Harris as Michael Williams and Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine.

The King is based on William Shakespeare's plays Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2 and Henry V. The movie will premiere Sept. 2 at the Venice Film Festival and debut on Netflix in the fall.

Chalamet is known for the films Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird and Hostiles. He will also star in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, which released a new trailer this month.