'AHS: 1984': Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd arrive at camp in new trailer

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- American Horror Story: 1984 has released a first official trailer.

FX shared a preview of the season Monday featuring Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, DeRon Horton, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

The trailer shows Fern's character convince Roberts, Lourd and Horton to join him as camp counselors at Camp Redwood. The group hit a person with their van on their way there and lie about it upon their arrival.

Roberts, Lourd, Fern and Horton later learn a killer, named Mr. Jingles, has escaped from a nearby prison. Roberts' character is haunted by her own previous run-in with a killer.

"You're all going to die," Don Swayze's gas station attendant character says at the end of the preview.

AHS: 1984 is the ninth season of American Horror Story and premieres Sept. 18 on FX. The season is inspired by classic slasher films, such as Friday the 13th and Halloween.

AHS: 1984 co-stars Gus Kenworthy, Sarah Paulson, Matthew Morrison, Zach Villa and John Carroll Lynch. FX previously released a teaser trailer showing a knife-wielding villain.