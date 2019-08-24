'Game of Thrones' alum Kit Harington joins 'Eternals' ensemble

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Marvel announced Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington has joined the cast of its film, The Eternals.

Harington will play Dane Whitman in the film, according to Deadline.

Also featuring Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Gemma Chan, the movie about immortal defenders of the Earth is scheduled for release on Nov. 6, 2020.

The cast attended Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif., and concept art of the actors' characters were revealed at the event.

"Through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human," the film's director, Chloe Zhao, said when the project was announced in July.