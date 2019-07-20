Marvel announces schedule for next 10 projects, 'Eternals' cast

Mahershala Ali arrives for American Film Institute's 47th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Awkwafina arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Richard Madden arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Rocketman" at Alice Tully Hall on May 29 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

President of Marvel Studios and producer Kevin Feige arrives at the world premiere of "Doctor Strange" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on October 20, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Angelina Jolie joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a character in the 2020 film "Eternals." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the schedule for the next 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe projects Saturday during a San Diego Comic Con panel.

The projects include a mix of theatrical releases and television series on the new Disney+ streaming platform.

In addition to solidifying a schedule for the next two years, the studio confirmed the rumored casting of the Eternals, a movie about a group of immortal heroes.

The cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. It's set for a Nov. 6, 2020, theatrical release.

"Through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human," the film's director, Chloe Zhao, said.

Eternals will be one of X movies slated to hit theaters over the next two years as part of the MCU's Phase Four. Marvel also announced Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, Rachel and David Harbour (May 1, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina (Feb. 12, 2021), Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch (May, 2021), and Thor 4: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman (Nov. 5, 2021).

New streaming series include The Falcon and the Winter Solider starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Bruhl (fall 2020), WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany (spring 2021), Loki starring Tom Hiddleston (spring 2021), What If...? starring Jeffrey Wright (summer 2021), the first animated series in the MCU, and Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner (fall 2021).

At the end of the panel, Marvel also announced it's working on Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2 and Mutants, and reboots of Blade starring Mahershala Ali and Fantastic Four.