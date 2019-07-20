Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 20: Josh Holloway, Sandra Oh
Marc Maron says Joaquin Phoenix was 'deep in' on 'Joker'
Joe Manganiello says he took on snake with Sofia Vergara at home
Brandon Routh to portray Superman again in 'Arrowverse' event
Willow Smith releases self-titled album

Photo Gallery

 
Dwayne Johnson, Eliza González attend 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' premiere

Latest News

Marvel announces schedule for next 10 projects, 'Eternals' cast
Patrick Stewart leads a crew again in 'Picard' trailer
Sen. Johnny Isakson breaks ribs in D.C. fall
'The Orville' moving from Fox to Hulu for Season 3
Corvettes, Tang and MoonPies: Space center, Pence mark Apollo 11 anniversary in Florida
 
Back to Article
/